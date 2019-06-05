LARRABEE

PATRICIA McGUINNESS

Of Mt. Laurel, NJ passed away suddenly on May 31, 2019. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 47 years, Robert Larrabee, her daughter Lynn Larrabee Edwards and her dear friend and companion, Leon Pickus. She is survived by her son, Todd Larrabee and his wife, Gillian, three grandsons, Cole Larrabee, Tucker Larrabee and Brady Edwards and her brothers James McGuinness (Carole) and Robert McGuinness (Sue) and their extended families.

A New Jersey native, Pat grew up in Rumson, NJ, graduated from Panzer College (now Montclair State College) and worked as a physical education teacher for many years, as well as other occupations. She and Bob settled in Mt. Laurel in 1971 where they raised their family. Pat knew no strangers and was a continuous source of positive energy and strength to those around her. She was active in the community including H.O.P.E. and for many years working at the Mt. Laurel Board of Elections.

Pat had a zest for life and loved coordinating activities with her wide circle of friends - whether it be competitive bridge games, movies, concerts, plays or travel to her beloved Hilton Head or cruising to the Caribbean. Most of all she loved the joy of giving to her friends and family.

A celebration of Pat's life will be held on Saturday, June 8th at 11 A.M. at The Evergreens, 309 Bridgeboro Road, Moorestown, NJ. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Lymphoma research foundation at www.lymphoma.org.

Published on Philly.com on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary