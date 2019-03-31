|
|
McVAUGH
E. PATRICIA "PAT"
(nee Jennings)
On March 29, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Thomas J. Devoted mother of Patricia Anderson (Glen), Kathleen O'Donnell (Jim), Susan Myers (Phil), Claire Jankiewicz (Steve), Thomas McVaugh and Marianne Everett (Jason). Loving Mom-mom of 14 grand-children and 10 great grand-children. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Wed. eve 7 to 9 P.M. WACKERMAN FUNERAL HOME, 8060 Verree Rd., Phila. PA 19111 and on Thursday at St. Cecilia Church, 535 Rhawn St., Phila., PA 19111 9:30 A.M. followed by Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Donations in her memory to The at www.cancer.org would be appreciated.
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 31, 2019