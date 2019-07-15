|
|
MILLER
PATRICIA (nee Becker)
July 9, 2019. Survived by her beloved husband Paul; loving mother of Patricia Miller Rapone, Pamela Miller Golden; 6 grandchildren, Amanda Lee Perez (Jose), Gina Head (James), and Thomas Golden, Brooke Golden, Allissa Rapone, and Michalena Rapone; 5 great grandchildren, Xavier, Stella, Braydon, Lucia, and James Jr. Service and Interment are private. In lieu of flowers please send donation's in her name to The , 5455 N. High St., Columbus, OH 43214.
ARRANGED BY DINAN F.H.
Published on Philly.com on July 15, 2019