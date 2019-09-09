Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vincent Gangemi Funeral Home Inc
2238-40 S Broad St
Philadelphia, PA 19145
(215) 467-3838
Viewing
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Vincent Gangemi Funeral Home Inc
2238-40 S Broad St
Philadelphia, PA 19145
View Map
Viewing
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
8:15 AM - 9:15 AM
Vincent Gangemi Funeral Home Inc
2238-40 S Broad St
Philadelphia, PA 19145
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary Magdalen de Pazzi Church
712 Montrose St.
Phila, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for PATRICIA PORTER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PATRICIA (DiBernardo) PORTER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PATRICIA (DiBernardo) PORTER Notice
PORTER
PATRICIA (nee DiBernardo)
Age 77, on Sept. 7, 2019. Patricia is the beloved wife of the late Frank S.; devoted mother of Francis Porter, Elisa Blickos (Ken), Roxanne Fagan (the late George), Nancy Alosi (Mark) and Anthony Porter; special mother-in-law of Stephanie Pantaleo; dear sister of Mary DiDonato; loving grandmother of 12 and great grandmother of 5. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing Wed. 7-9 PM and Thurs. 8:15-9:15 AM in the VINCENT GANGEMI FUNERAL HOME, 2232-40 S. Broad St. (at Wolf St.), Phila. Funeral Mass Thurs. 10 in St. Mary Magdalen de Pazzi Church, 712 Montrose St., Phila. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Yeadon. Memorial contributions may be made to Patricia's family.

Please visit www.gangemifuneralhome.net to share a memory.

logo

Published on Philly.com on Sept. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PATRICIA's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Vincent Gangemi Funeral Home Inc
Download Now