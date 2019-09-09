|
|
PORTER
PATRICIA (nee DiBernardo)
Age 77, on Sept. 7, 2019. Patricia is the beloved wife of the late Frank S.; devoted mother of Francis Porter, Elisa Blickos (Ken), Roxanne Fagan (the late George), Nancy Alosi (Mark) and Anthony Porter; special mother-in-law of Stephanie Pantaleo; dear sister of Mary DiDonato; loving grandmother of 12 and great grandmother of 5. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing Wed. 7-9 PM and Thurs. 8:15-9:15 AM in the VINCENT GANGEMI FUNERAL HOME, 2232-40 S. Broad St. (at Wolf St.), Phila. Funeral Mass Thurs. 10 in St. Mary Magdalen de Pazzi Church, 712 Montrose St., Phila. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Yeadon. Memorial contributions may be made to Patricia's family.
Please visit www.gangemifuneralhome.net to share a memory.
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 9, 2019