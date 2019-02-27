Home

POWERED BY

Services
Radzieta Funeral Home
9 Hand Avenue
Cape May Court House, NJ 08210
(609) 465-7458
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Angels Church
35 East Mechanic Street
Cape May Court House, NJ
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Angels Church
35 East Mechanic Street
Cape May Court House, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for PATRICIA PUGLISE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PATRICIA (Colella) PUGLISE

Notice Condolences Flowers

PATRICIA (Colella) PUGLISE Notice
PUGLISE
PATRICIA M. (CUCCHI)
(nee Colella)
72, of Cape May Court House, NJ, on Feb. 25, 2019. Beloved wife of Michael Carmen Puglise, loving daughter to the late Lucy M. Colella (nee Milone), daughter to the late Charles Colella, sister to the late Mary Ann Baker and Charlie Colella., mother to Mark Anthony Cucchi, Christine Huhman (Anthony), and Jeffrey Cucchi (Danielle), grandmother to five. Funeral Mass on Monday, March 4, 2019 at 11 A.M. at Our Lady of the Angels Church, 35 East Mechanic Street, Cape May Court House, NJ. Viewing at 9:00 A.M. Interment private. Condolence:

www.radzieta.com

Published on Philly.com on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now