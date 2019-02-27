|
PUGLISE
PATRICIA M. (CUCCHI)
(nee Colella)
72, of Cape May Court House, NJ, on Feb. 25, 2019. Beloved wife of Michael Carmen Puglise, loving daughter to the late Lucy M. Colella (nee Milone), daughter to the late Charles Colella, sister to the late Mary Ann Baker and Charlie Colella., mother to Mark Anthony Cucchi, Christine Huhman (Anthony), and Jeffrey Cucchi (Danielle), grandmother to five. Funeral Mass on Monday, March 4, 2019 at 11 A.M. at Our Lady of the Angels Church, 35 East Mechanic Street, Cape May Court House, NJ. Viewing at 9:00 A.M. Interment private. Condolence:
www.radzieta.com
Published on Philly.com on Feb. 27, 2019