|
|
HOLST
PATRICIA R. (nee Hill)
Age 87, of West Chester, formerly of Yeadon, passed away on June 21, 2019. An avid sports fan, she loved the Eagles and the Phillies and also Penn State football and Villanova basketball. Loving wife of the late Donald R. Holst. Loving mother of Donna M. (Domenico) Agatone, of Winfield, PA; Debra A. (Andrew Bullen) Labe, of West Chester, PA; and Gregory S. (Joan) Holst, of West Chester, PA. Also survived by 9 grandchildren and 3.5 great grandchildren. Loving sister of Eileen Vaughn. Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral Mass 11:00 A.M. Thursday, at St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, 15 E. Pleasant View Rd., West Chester, PA 19380 where friends may call 9:30-10:45 A.M. at the church also. Interment St. Agnes Cem. In lieu of flowers family prefers contributions be made to St. Maximillian Kolbe Church.
www.loganfuneralhomes.com
Published on Philly.com on June 25, 2019