Guckin Funeral Mansion
3330 G St
Philadelphia, PA 19134
(215) 739-3400
Viewing
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Guckin Funeral Mansion
3330 G St
Philadelphia, PA 19134
View Map
PATRICIA (Donnelly) SPILLETH

PATRICIA (Donnelly) SPILLETH Notice
SPILLETH
PATRICIA (nee Donnelly)


July 2, 2019. Beloved mother of Wendsday and Peter. Grand-mother of Eddie, Willie and Chelsea. Great grandmother of Lex, Nova, Yazzy and Mila. Sister of BettyAnn Nocentino, Debbie and Donna Falco, Butchie, Cookie, Candy Donnelly and the late Billy, Ernie, Karen and Diane. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Wednesday Eve 6-8 P.M. at GUCKIN FUNERAL MANSION, 3320-40 ``G' St. (Parking on Premises). Funeral Service 7 P.M. Int. private.
Published on Philly.com on July 5, 2019
