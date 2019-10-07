|
HYLAND
PATRICIA T. (nee Toland)
Age 92, of Havertown, PA, on October 4, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John J. Hyland; loving mother of Mary Pat Walsh (Hugh), Lizanne Crosby (Bill), John F. Hyland (Ann); predeceased by 5 siblings; also survived by 11 grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation 6-8 PM Friday, October 11, 2019 at THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 8401 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby, PA 19082, 610-449-0300, and 9:30-10:30 AM Saturday at Annunciation BVM Church, 401 Brookline Blvd., Havertown, PA 19083, followed by her Funeral Mass 10:30 AM. Interment SS Peter & Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Carmelite Monastery, 1400 66th Avenue, Phila., PA 19126, would be appreciated.
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 7, 2019