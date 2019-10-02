Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
TRICE
PATRICIA
82 years of North Wales, formerly of Upper Darby and Jim Thorpe, PA. Passed away peacefully September 26, 2019 with her husband Edward of 57 years at her side.
Loving mother of sons Edward A. of Linwood, PA and Timothy of San Diego, CA. Survived by grandchildren Helina, Sophia, Brendan, and Brittany.
Pat was a retired nurse of 50 years from the Sacred Heart School in Allentown, PA.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral Mass Friday, October 4, 2019 at 11 A.M. St. Rose of Lima, 425 Pennsylvania Ave., North Wales, PA 19454, where friends may call from 9:30-10:45 A.M. Interment at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Rose of Lima, Father Smith Room, at above address.
Arr. THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 8401 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby, PA 19082, 610-449-0300. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com


Published on Philly.com on Oct. 2, 2019
