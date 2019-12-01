|
Of Alden, formerly of S.W. Phila., passed away on November 29, 2019 at the age of 60. Loving father of Monica Erin (Jeff) Farren. Beloved Grandfather of Shane and Luke Farren. Dear brother of John (Beth), Tim (Margie), Bill (Julie) Gregory, Maggie (Mark) Redding and Danny (Kelly) Delaney and Monica (George) Kelly. Also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Mass, Weds., 10:30 A.M. at Blessed Virgin Mary Church, 1101 Main Street, Darby, PA, 19023, where friends may call from 9:15 to 10:15 A.M. prior to mass at the church. Interment Private. Friends may also call Tuesday Evening from 6:30 to 8:30 P.M. at the LOGAN FUNERAL HOME, 57 S. Eagle Rd., Havertown, PA 19083. In lieu of flowers, family prefers contributions to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
