Suddenly on August 3, 2019. Loving son of Michael and Marianne (nee Erwin). Beloved brother of Katie. Grandson of the late Daniel and Florence Chmelko and Edward and Joyce Erwin. Also survived by many loving uncle, aunts, cousins and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Sat. 9 to 10:45 A.M. at St. Anselm Church, 12670 Dunksferry Rd., Phila., PA 19154. Followed by his Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Int. private. In lieu of flowers, family prefers donations to St. Anselm CYO in his memory.

www.burnsfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on Aug. 5, 2019
