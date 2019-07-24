Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lownes Funeral Home
659 Germantown Pike
Lafayette Hill, PA 19444
(610) 828-4430
Graveside service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Sepulchre Cemetery
3301 W. Cheltenham Ave.
Philadelphia, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for PATRICK HANSBERRY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PATRICK G. HANSBERRY


1958 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PATRICK G. HANSBERRY Notice
HANSBERRY
PATRICK G.
On July 20, 2019, of Phila., formerly of Lafayette Hill, age 60. Son of the late James and Mary Ellen Hansberry, brother of Mary Ellen Moore (Larry), James Hansberry, Kathleen Kingsley, Michael Hansberry (Patricia), Anne Gorman, Marie Therese, Maureen and the late Patricia Hansberry; also survived by nieces, nephews. Graveside Service Saturday, July 27th, 10 A.M. at Holy Sepulchre Cem., Cheltenham. Memorial donations may be made to , P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250.

www.lownes.com

logo
logo


Published on Philly.com on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lownes Funeral Home
Download Now