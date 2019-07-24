|
|
HANSBERRY
PATRICK G.
On July 20, 2019, of Phila., formerly of Lafayette Hill, age 60. Son of the late James and Mary Ellen Hansberry, brother of Mary Ellen Moore (Larry), James Hansberry, Kathleen Kingsley, Michael Hansberry (Patricia), Anne Gorman, Marie Therese, Maureen and the late Patricia Hansberry; also survived by nieces, nephews. Graveside Service Saturday, July 27th, 10 A.M. at Holy Sepulchre Cem., Cheltenham. Memorial donations may be made to , P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250.
www.lownes.com
Published on Philly.com on July 24, 2019