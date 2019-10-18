|
GALLAGHER
PATRICK J.
Age 62, of Philadelphia passed away at home on October 16, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Denise M. Hall Gallagher. Loving father of Christine M. Gallagher, Erin M. Riley (Patrick) and the late Patrick C. Gallagher. Grandfather of Patrick Reilly Gallagher. Dear brother of Diane Womer and the late Daniel, Joseph, Mary Ann Kross and Bernard Gallagher. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and in-laws.
Patrick enjoyed the simple pleasures in life, including spending time with family and friends, sitting out on his deck, and vacations at the Jersey Shore. He also loved cooking out on his grill, listening to music, playing horseshoes, bowling and making people laugh!
Relatives and friends are invited to Patrick's Life Celebration Sunday, October 20, 2019 from 5 to 7 P.M. and Monday October 21, 2019 from 9:30 to 11 A.M. at JOHN F. GIVNISH OF ACADEMY Rd, 10975 Academy Rd. Followed by his Funeral Service at 11 A.M. Interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations in Patrick's memory may be made to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation at
https://www.npcf.us/;
