Home

POWERED BY

Services
John F. Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
10975 Academy Road
Philadelphia, PA 19154
(215) 281-0100
Service
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
John F. Givnish Funeral Home
10975 Academy Road
Philadelphia, PA
View Map
Service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
John F. Givnish Funeral Home
10975 Academy Road
Philadelphia, PA
View Map
Interment
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
Resurrection Cemetery
5201 Hulmeville Rd
Bensalem, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for PATRICK GALLAGHER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PATRICK J. GALLAGHER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PATRICK J. GALLAGHER Notice
GALLAGHER
PATRICK J.


Age 62, of Philadelphia passed away at home on October 16, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Denise M. Hall Gallagher. Loving father of Christine M. Gallagher, Erin M. Riley (Patrick) and the late Patrick C. Gallagher. Grandfather of Patrick Reilly Gallagher. Dear brother of Diane Womer and the late Daniel, Joseph, Mary Ann Kross and Bernard Gallagher. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and in-laws.
Patrick enjoyed the simple pleasures in life, including spending time with family and friends, sitting out on his deck, and vacations at the Jersey Shore. He also loved cooking out on his grill, listening to music, playing horseshoes, bowling and making people laugh!
Relatives and friends are invited to Patrick's Life Celebration Sunday, October 20, 2019 from 5 to 7 P.M. and Monday October 21, 2019 from 9:30 to 11 A.M. at JOHN F. GIVNISH OF ACADEMY Rd, 10975 Academy Rd. Followed by his Funeral Service at 11 A.M. Interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations in Patrick's memory may be made to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation at
https://www.npcf.us/;

www.lifecelebration.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on Oct. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PATRICK's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of John F. Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now