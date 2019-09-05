Home

Pennsylvania Burial Company Inc.
1327 - 29 South Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 334-1717
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Pennsylvania Burial Company Inc.
1327 - 29 South Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19147
Prayer Service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Pennsylvania Burial Company Inc.
1327 - 29 South Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19147
PATRICK PHILIP CONFALONE Notice
CONFALONE
PATRICK PHILIP
Passed away on August 29, 2019. Beloved son of Philip and Joan; loving father of Megan (Dave), Nicole (Jason), Zachary and Justin; future grandfather of baby Vivienne; loving soulmate of Michelle and her sons Nicolas, Joseph and Anthony; brother of Sheila (Steve) and Kristina (Joe). His family will greet relatives and friends on SATURDAY from 10 A.M. to 12 Noon at the PENNSYLVANIA BURIAL CO., INC., 1327-29 S. Broad St. Prayer Service 12 Noon. Interment private.


logo

Published on Philly.com on Sept. 5, 2019
