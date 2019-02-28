|
|
SOLNICK
PAUL B., M.D., J.D.
On February 26, 2019. Beloved husband of Nancy Neff; Loving father of Bennett (Elizabeth Feigelson), Arlene and Jay (Kelly Kosmalski); Devoted grand-father of Evan (Michele), Julie (Jason), Andrew, Matthew, Alexandra, Emma and Maya.
Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services, Thursday, 11:15 A.M., at GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS SUBURBAN NORTH, 310 Second St. Pike, Southampton. Int. Shalom Memorial Park. Shiva will be observed at his late residence. Contributions in his memory may be made to a .
Published on Philly.com on Feb. 28, 2019