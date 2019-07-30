|
|
CERECINO
PAUL
A proud veteran of the Korean War and member of the V.F.W. Most suddenly and unexpect-edly, on July 27, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Loretta (nee Masino); loving father of Paul Jr., Maria, and Donna Marie (Jim); grandfather of Jamie and Paul; brother of Bernadette Di Nunzio, and Maryann Alioto; brother in law of Ralph Masino; he also leaves nieces, nephews, and many loving friends. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Thursday from 9:00 A.M. at the Epiphany Church, 11th and Jackson Sts. Funeral Mass 11:00 A.M. precisely. Military honors will be rendered after his Funeral Mass.
RONALD REX PISELLI
"THE FUNERAL CHAPEL"
215-271-0950
Published on Philly.com on July 30, 2019