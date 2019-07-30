Home

POWERED BY

Services
Piselli Funeral Chapel Inc
1213 S Broad St
Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 271-0950
Resources
More Obituaries for PAUL CERECINO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PAUL CERECINO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PAUL CERECINO Notice
CERECINO
PAUL


A proud veteran of the Korean War and member of the V.F.W. Most suddenly and unexpect-edly, on July 27, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Loretta (nee Masino); loving father of Paul Jr., Maria, and Donna Marie (Jim); grandfather of Jamie and Paul; brother of Bernadette Di Nunzio, and Maryann Alioto; brother in law of Ralph Masino; he also leaves nieces, nephews, and many loving friends. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Thursday from 9:00 A.M. at the Epiphany Church, 11th and Jackson Sts. Funeral Mass 11:00 A.M. precisely. Military honors will be rendered after his Funeral Mass.

RONALD REX PISELLI
"THE FUNERAL CHAPEL"
215-271-0950

logo


Published on Philly.com on July 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PAUL's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now