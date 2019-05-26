Resources More Obituaries for PAUL SEHNERT Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? PAUL DAVID SEHNERT

Notice Condolences Flowers SEHNERT

PAUL DAVID

63, of Philadelphia, PA, passed away peacefully on May 19, 2019, at home with family and friends. He bravely battled cancer since 2017. Paul was born on June 30, 1955 in Midland, TX and was raised in Calgary, AB and Lima, OH. His parents were the late Ann D. Sehnert and Harold G. Sehnert.

Paul graduated from Shawnee H.S., Lima, OH before studying Architecture at the University of Cincinnati, graduating with highest honors. Upon graduation from UC, Paul started his career with the City of Cincinnati and then Denver in their Urban Design departments. Based upon demonstrated talent, Paul was admitted with a Fellowship to MIT, earning a MArch, MSRED degree in 1988 in Real Estate Development. Following MIT, Paul worked at Halcyon Partners, and Ernst & Young in Hartford, CT and joined the University of Pennsylvania as Director, Real Estate Develop-ment in 2000. While working at Penn, Paul served as an adjunct lecturer and instructor at PennDesign and a lecturer for Investment and Finance for the Department of City Planning. Paul drew great strength from mentoring students and challeng-ing them to expand their knowledge in the Real Estate profession.

Paul was an integral part of the Penn community and contributed his expertise in architecture and real estate finance in dozens of projects developed by the university, including the innovative Pennovation project. His legacy at Penn is his tire-less contribution to Pennovation with its unique design and focused mission as a tech-nology incubator for Penn. As Penn's model for large scale urban redevelopment became the national gold standard in higher education, Paul was known and respected as a leading thinker in design and finance within the real estate business. Paul was considered a natural teacher among his students and colleagues and earned a trusted reputation as a gentleman dealmaker with a collaborative spirit.

Paul led a full life with his family, career, church and community as priorities. He was known for his humor and bold statements, but always delivered with wit and a gleam in his eye. He was an active member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church and served as a Vestry member. Throughout his life-time, Paul was an avid supporter of his sons, and participated in their many activities as an active single father. Paul also volunteered his time as chairman of the Community Design Collaborative, a non-profit organization dedicated to improving the quality of life in Philadelphia neighborhoods through architecture.

Paul is preceded in death by his wife Susan Dean Sehnert, who passed from breast cancer in May, 1999. Paul is survived by his sons, Joshua Paul (Seattle, WA) and Benjamin David (Philadelphia, PA); his sister, Barb Lange (Eric) of Albion, MI; and brothers Steve Sehnert (Carol) of Steamboat Springs, CO and John Sehnert (Jean) of Dallas, TX; as well as numerous beloved nieces and nephews. Special recognition of impor-tant contributors in Paul's life include the Rev. John Francis and his wife, Emmy Francis and special friend Barbara Delacato.

A Service of Remembrance will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at 1 P.M., in the Sanctuary of Saint Paul's Episcopal Church, Chestnut Hill, PA with a reception following in the Parish Hall. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choosing. The Interment will be in St. Paul's Columbarium, for eternal glory.

Published on Philly.com on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Notices