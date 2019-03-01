DiBARTOLOMEO

PAUL "BUBBA"

On Feb. 27, 2019, of Bellmawr. Age 59. Beloved son of the late Dominic and Marie (nee Woshnak) DiBartolomeo. Devoted brother of Diane Nuzzi. Loving uncle of Angel Romeo (Jason) and Alex Nuzzi. Great uncle of Lela, Camryn, Addison, Ellie and Brianna. Also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. Paul was a proud member of Roofers Local 30, Phila., PA, and stood staunchly behind his union brothers. Bubba loved fishing, golfing, shooting pool, travelling...and taking rides in his beloved Z, top down and music blasting. He was an avid Eagles and Phillies fan....But most of all, he cherished his family and multitude of friends...he was always there for everyone who needed him...His ready smile lit up his eyes and his positive outlook and easygoing attitude was infectious...he left his mark on so many, and will be sorely missed by all who were fortunate enough to have him in their lives.

There will be a Viewing from 5 to 8 P.M. Saturday eve and 10 to 11 A.M. Sunday morning at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE, 126 S. Black Horse Pike, Runnemede N.J. Funeral Service 11 A.M. Sunday at the funeral home. Interment 11 A.M. Monday at Calvary Cemetery, 2396 Marlton Pike West, Cherry Hill. Family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Paul's memory to Rock Ministries, 2755 Kensington Ave., Phila., PA 19134. Family and friends may share memories at

