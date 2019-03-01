Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
For more information about
PAUL DiBARTOLOMEO
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for PAUL DiBARTOLOMEO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PAUL "BUBBA" DiBARTOLOMEO

Notice Condolences Flowers

PAUL "BUBBA" DiBARTOLOMEO Notice
DiBARTOLOMEO
PAUL "BUBBA"


On Feb. 27, 2019, of Bellmawr. Age 59. Beloved son of the late Dominic and Marie (nee Woshnak) DiBartolomeo. Devoted brother of Diane Nuzzi. Loving uncle of Angel Romeo (Jason) and Alex Nuzzi. Great uncle of Lela, Camryn, Addison, Ellie and Brianna. Also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. Paul was a proud member of Roofers Local 30, Phila., PA, and stood staunchly behind his union brothers. Bubba loved fishing, golfing, shooting pool, travelling...and taking rides in his beloved Z, top down and music blasting. He was an avid Eagles and Phillies fan....But most of all, he cherished his family and multitude of friends...he was always there for everyone who needed him...His ready smile lit up his eyes and his positive outlook and easygoing attitude was infectious...he left his mark on so many, and will be sorely missed by all who were fortunate enough to have him in their lives.
There will be a Viewing from 5 to 8 P.M. Saturday eve and 10 to 11 A.M. Sunday morning at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE, 126 S. Black Horse Pike, Runnemede N.J. Funeral Service 11 A.M. Sunday at the funeral home. Interment 11 A.M. Monday at Calvary Cemetery, 2396 Marlton Pike West, Cherry Hill. Family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Paul's memory to Rock Ministries, 2755 Kensington Ave., Phila., PA 19134. Family and friends may share memories at
www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now