|
|
MOORE
PAUL E.
Age 92, of Buckingham Springs, formerly of Southampton, on April 20, 2019. Beloved husband of Isabel (nee Eckert) for sixty-three years before her death in 2011. Devoted father of Sherri Hogan (Paul). Loving grand-father of Bobbi Glass and Jami Hogan-Gormley; great-grand-father of Briana and Justin Glass, Ethan, Violet, Madalyn and Farrah Gormley. He was predeceased by his brothers, Thomas and Robert Moore and his sister, Elizabeth Doderer.
Relatives and friends are invited to call Thursday, April 25, 2019, from 10 to 11 A.M., at WM. ROWEN GRANT FUNERAL HOME INC., Street Rd. and 2nd St. Pike, Southampton PA 18966. His Memorial Service will be at 11 A.M. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Musicians On Call, 110 West 40th Street, Suite 702, New York NY 10018.
Condolences and memories may be left at
www.wrgrantfuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 24, 2019