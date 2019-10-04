|
|
MARANZINI
PAUL F., DO
Of Springfield, PA, age 71, passed away October 1, 2019. Beloved husband of Victoria S (nee Sturges); loving brother of Immaculata Maranzini and Theresa Fabiani. Also survived by many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Dr. Maranzini was affiliated with Concentra and Taylor Hospital.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing, Monday Oct. 7 after 6 P.M. O'LEARY FUNERAL HOME, 640 E. Springfield Rd. Springfield, PA 19064 and Tuesday Oct. 8, 9:30 A.M. St. Francis of Assisi, 136 Saxer Ave., Springfield, PA 19064 and his Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. in the Church. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cem. Contributions to America Heart Disease, National Center, 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231 and Philabundance, 3616 South Galloway St., Phila., PA 19148. Arr. O'LEARY F.H., SPRINGFIELD, PA
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 4, 2019