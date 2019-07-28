|
|
TOOLAN
PAUL F.
July 25, 2019. In his 100th year. Resident of Brittany Pointe, formerly of Willow Grove and Blue Bell. Beloved husband of 62 years to the late Jeanne Merrick. Cherished dad of P. James Toolan (Leslie) and Kathleen Casey (Paul). Adored Grandy to Kate, Jen, Heather, Jimmy, Brendan, CJ, Paul III, Terry, Trish, and Mike, and treasured Great-Grandy to 15 special loves. Graduate of Univ. of Scranton and U of Penn Law. Very proud veteran of WWII and Korea, and a US Army reservist, retiring as Lt. Col. A former VP of PNC.
Relatives and friends are invited to Paul's Viewing on Thursday, August 1st, 9:30 to 10:45 A.M., at Corpus Christi Church, 900 Sumneytown Pike, Lansdale, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11 A.M. Interment private at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contribu-tions may be made to the Frank O'Hara '25 Scholarship Fund, Univ. of Scranton, 800 Linden St., Scranton PA 18510.
Published on Philly.com on July 28, 2019