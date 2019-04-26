CORR

PAUL J. SR.

90, of Rosemont died peacefully on April 23rd surrounded by his family. He was born in Philadelphia, the oldest of the seven children of John A. and Helen (Fallon) Corr. He is survived by his beloved wife of sixty-three years, Mary F. (O'Rourke) Corr and ten of their eleven children: Marianne, Paul, Jr. (Ellen), Kathleen Collins (Gerald), John (Kathleen), Robert (Shawn), Michael (Amy), Stephen (Lisa), James (Deborah), Barbara Morrow (Daniel), and Christopher (Lauren). He is also survived by 33 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, his brother, Gerald (Kristina), sisters, Grace Haenn, Ann Potterton (Torr), and Jeanne O'Neill, sisters-in-law, Mary Lee Corr and Janet Corr, and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his son, Thomas Francis (1960-1968), and his brothers, Martin and Joseph. Paul was a graduate of St. Joseph's Preparatory School (1946) and St. Joseph's College (1950) and worked until age 87 as a certified public accountant. He began his career at Ernst & Ernst in Philadelphia, eventually heading the tax department before retiring from its successor firm, Ernst and Whinney in 1987 to pursue a solo practice. Paul served as a Second Lieutenant in the U.S. Army as a counter-intelligence officer in the Korean War. An avid golfer and sports fan, he was also active in several charitable organizations for the Archdiocese of Philadelphia. A Viewing will be held on Sunday, April 28th, from 4 P.M. to 7 P.M. at Stretch Funeral Home, 236 East Eagle Road, Havertown , and Monday, April 29th, from 9 A.M. to 10 A.M. at St. John Neumann Church, 380 Highland Avenue, Bryn Mawr, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 A.M. In lieu of flowers, donations in Paul's memory may be made to St. John Neumann Church. www.stretchfuneralhome.com

