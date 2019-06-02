GORMLEY

PAUL J.

Of Devon, PA age 84, passed away peacefully on May 8, 2019 after a heroic battle with cancer, surrounded by Diana, his wife of 34 years, and many children. He graduated from Bishop Loughlin H.S. in Brooklyn and Villanova Univer-sity ('57). Paul taught Math and Computer Science at Villanova for 43 years. In retirement, he became fluent in Spanish and was a volunteer interpreter at CVIM in West Chester for 16 years. He made several trips to Peru to do mission work.

He was an avid fan and supporter of Villanova Basket-ball and the Phillies. He and Diana loved to travel and visited more than 30 countries. Everyone knew his political leanings and he was looking forward to 2020!

Paul is survived by Diana, five children: Paula Tansey (Dave), Katie Gentile (Jean), Meg McKenna, Thomas Gormley (Jill), and Christine Anderson (Bill), and three step-children: Allen Purkiss (Shira), Christopher Purkiss (Sarah) and Cyndi Speight (Petr), 17 grand-children and a great grand-daughter.

Relatives and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life Service at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, June 15, 2019 in the Villanova Room, Connelly Center, Villanova University, 800 E. Lancaster Ave., Villanova, PA 19085. Memorial contributions may be made in Paul's name to Laps for Lexi, P.O. Box 10958, Silver Spring, MD 20914, www.lapsforlexi.org Arrs. THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 366 W. Lancaster Avenue, Wayne, PA (610) 989-9600.

Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com





