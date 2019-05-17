|
NERENBERG
PAUL J.
81, passed away May 16, 2019 in Boca Raton, FL. Born in Phila., PA, he is an alumnus of West Phila High and graduated from the Charles Morris Price School of Advertising. He published the Tri-County News before moving to South Florida, where he resided for the past 41 years. While there he became a rabbi and served as the spiritual leader of Temple Bnai Or and was a chaplain at the Palm Beach County Sheriff's office. He is survived by his sisters Elaine Shapiro (Joshua) and Barbara Leven (Bruce), sons Eric and Seth, and grand-sons Travis and Shane. Graveside Services will be held May 20th, 11:30 A.M. at Haym Salomon Memorial Park, Frazer, PA.
Published on Philly.com on May 17, 2019