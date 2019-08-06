Home

PAUL K. HISER

PAUL K. HISER Notice
HISER
PAUL K.
95, passed away peacefully at his home, Freedom Village, the morning of Thursday, August 1, 2019. He was the son of the late Hazen and Clara Hiser (nee Kohler) and loving husband to his wife, Adrianne Hiser (nee Volberding) for nearly 70 years of marriage.
A memorial service for Paul will be held Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019 at Paul's home, Freedom Village at Brandywine, 15 Freedom Blvd, West Brandywine Township, PA 19320 beginning at 11:00 A.M. A visitation will be held prior from 10:00 - 10:45 A.M. Online condolences please visit

jamesterryfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on Aug. 6, 2019
