PAUL (aka Manuel Kimelheim) KANE/KIMELHEIM

June 10, 2019. Manhattan play-wright, former English teacher and artist. He produced his last play at age 100 and was the subject of a recently televised CBS interview about his life. He attended Central High School in Philadelphia, served in the army in WWII and attended University of Wis-consin. After he retired from teaching, he embarked on his writing career, penning scripts for TV series, Broadway shows and short stories which have been published. He is survived by many loving nieces and nephews and many loving great nieces and great nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Services, Thursday, 3 P.M. precisely at Shalom Memorial Park (Sec. Jacob I), Huntingdon Valley, PA. Shiva will be observed Thursday only at the home of Andrea and Mark Kimelheim. Contributions in his memory may be made to Syracuse Univ. Advancement Services, 640 Skytop Rd, 2nd FL, Syracuse, NY 13244-5160, c/o Adam Reid Levitt, http://ischool.syr.edu/alumni-giving/giving-in-memory-of-adam-levitt/ or to SAGE, 305 7th Ave., 15th FL, New York, NY 10001, www.sageusa.org.

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com

Published on Philly.com on June 11, 2019
