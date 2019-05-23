|
|
Age 84, on May 21, 2019. Proud Veteran of U.S. Marine Corps. Dear father of Mindy, Perry (Marcy) and Jeremy (Abby) Guida. Grandfather of Kelly, Justin and Savannah. Great grand-father of Giuliana. Dear brother of Florence Fowler and Ethel Cooper; also his many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Tuesday 9 A.M. St. Rita of Cascia Church, Broad and Ellsworth Sts. Funeral Mass 10 A.M. Int. SS. Peter and Paul. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to s Project, P.O. Box 758517. Topeka, KS 66675.
Published on Philly.com on May 23, 2019