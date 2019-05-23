Home

Age 84, on May 21, 2019. Proud Veteran of U.S. Marine Corps. Dear father of Mindy, Perry (Marcy) and Jeremy (Abby) Guida. Grandfather of Kelly, Justin and Savannah. Great grand-father of Giuliana. Dear brother of Florence Fowler and Ethel Cooper; also his many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Tuesday 9 A.M. St. Rita of Cascia Church, Broad and Ellsworth Sts. Funeral Mass 10 A.M. Int. SS. Peter and Paul. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to s Project, P.O. Box 758517. Topeka, KS 66675.

