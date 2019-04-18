Home

Stretch Funeral Home
236 E Eagle Rd
Havertown, PA 19083
(610) 446-1075
SARACO
PAUL LOUIS
Of Havertown, on April 13, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Rosalie (nee Cardarelli) Saraca; his daughter, Paula Kahley, and his granddaughter, Ava Rose Kahley. Family and friends may call 7 to 9 P.M. Monday, and 9:30 to 10:30 A.M. Tuesday, in THE FUNERAL HOME OF JOHN STRETCH, 236 East Eagle Rd., Havertown PA 19083. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 A.M. in St. Denis Church, Havertown. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cem. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to , 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington VA 22202.

Published on Philly.com on Apr. 18, 2019
