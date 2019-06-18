Home

PAUL M. GUGLIOTTA Sr.

PAUL M. GUGLIOTTA Sr. Notice
GUGLIOTTA
PAUL M., SR.


June 15, 2019, age 83. Devoted husband of Phyllis (nee Niglio) of 58 years. Beloved father of Elizabeth (Peter) Calvo and the late Paul, Jr. Loving brother of Elaine (Joseph) Ferrara; dear grandfather of Alexandra (Nick) DiMattia, Salvatore Calvo, Santino and Mia Gugliotta. Also survived by loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Viewing Thursday Eve 7-9 P.M. and Friday 8:30-9:30 A.M. BALDI FUNERAL HOME, 1331 S. Broad St. (Ample Parking on Premises). Funeral Mass will follow Viewing Friday 10 A.M. Epiphany of Our Lord Church, 11th and Jackson Sts. Ent. New St. Mary Cemetery, Bellmawr.

www.baldifuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on June 18, 2019
