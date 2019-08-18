Home

Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks - Suburban North Chapel
310 2nd Street Pike
Southampton, PA 18966
(215) 927-5800
Memorial service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
3:00 PM
Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks - Suburban North Chapel
310 2nd Street Pike
Southampton, PA 18966
PAUL NAFTULIN

PAUL NAFTULIN
NAFTULIN
PAUL


August 17, 2019. Husband of Marian (nee Langley); father of
Dr. Scott (Barbara) Naftulin, Dr. Keith (Kathleen) Naftulin, and Eric (Michele) Naftulin; brother of Anita Smith and the late Barry Naftulin; grandfather of Julia, Dan, Samantha, Wyatt, Samuel, and Gabrielle. Relatives, friends and members of Williamson Corinthian Lodge #368 F&AM of which he was a past master, Shomrim and St. John's Lodge - Artisans are invited to Masonic and Memorial Services Monday 3 P.M. precisely GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS SUBURBAN NORTH, 310 Second St. Pike, Southampton. Contributions in his memory may be made to the Willamson Corinthian Lodge F&AM.

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com

Published on Philly.com on Aug. 18, 2019
