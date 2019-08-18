|
NAFTULIN
PAUL
August 17, 2019. Husband of Marian (nee Langley); father of
Dr. Scott (Barbara) Naftulin, Dr. Keith (Kathleen) Naftulin, and Eric (Michele) Naftulin; brother of Anita Smith and the late Barry Naftulin; grandfather of Julia, Dan, Samantha, Wyatt, Samuel, and Gabrielle. Relatives, friends and members of Williamson Corinthian Lodge #368 F&AM of which he was a past master, Shomrim and St. John's Lodge - Artisans are invited to Masonic and Memorial Services Monday 3 P.M. precisely GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS SUBURBAN NORTH, 310 Second St. Pike, Southampton. Contributions in his memory may be made to the Willamson Corinthian Lodge F&AM.
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 18, 2019