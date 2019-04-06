Resources More Obituaries for PAUL SMITH Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? PAUL REYNOLDS SMITH

90, lifelong resident of the Philadelphia area, died March 28, 2019, at Paoli Hospital. He was born July 12, 1928, to Eleanor Minors and H. Royer Smith, founder of a prominent Philadelphia radio, records and tv store. He is survived by a son, Paul Cuyler Smith (Courtney); nephews, H. Royer Smith III and Llewellyn Paul Smith; and his wife, Elizabeth Griffith-Smith. He was predeceased by a sister, Mary Katherine Smith; brother, H. Royer, Smith, Jr., his first wife, Marion Jane Drucker, and their son, Mark Prosser Smith, and daughter, Elena Mynors Smith. Paul attended Haverford Twp. schools and graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Haverford College in 1950. His first job was Personnel Officer at Presbyterian Hospital. Three years later he moved to Phila Blue Cross where he was involved in implementing Medicare provisions at area hospitals and extended care facilities. In 1965, Paul began night school at Temple University, obtained his law degree in 1969, and became an associate at Montgomery McCracken Walker & Rhoads. Several years later, he left the firm and bought the Fairmount apartment building in West Mt. Airy. He managed and devoted many hours improving safety and modernizing the complex until retiring in 1986. The family joined Radnor Monthly Meeting of the Society of Friends in 1978; he was Treasurer for several years, and served 6 years, '83-'89, as Treasurer of Friends School Haverford. He was twice appointed Acting Principal then served 5 years as Treasurer of Delaware Valley Friends School. In the early 90s Paul was active in the administration of the Phi Beta Kappa chapter at Haverford College, first as Treasurer, then as President. During his tenure, the chapter rewrote its constitution and bylaws, updated membership, revised the selection process, and led its first capital fund drive. Paul transferred to Haverford Monthly Meeting, founded the Planning Committee and helped raise funds to improve the property and plan for the Meeting's future. He married his second wife, Betsy, in 2003 at Radnor Monthly Meeting. He transferred his membership back to Radnor Meeting where he was an active member until his death. Paul's lifelong passion was working with his hands. His earliest experience was working as a trackman for the Pennsylvania Railroad. He continued this avocation, learning the skills to maintain 2 apartments in Phila; the complex he owned and his family home in Wayne. His talents included all manner of repairs and improvements: electrical, plumbing, stone and brickwork, carpentry, painting, papering, and landscaping, skills he volunteered frequently to the community. A memorial service will be on May 18, 2019, 2pm, at Radnor Friends (Quaker) Meeting, 610 Conestoga Rd, Villanova. In lieu of flowers, make donations in his name to Haverford College, 370 Lancaster Ave., Haverford, PA 19041.

Published on Philly.com on Apr. 6, 2019