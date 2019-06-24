Home

PAUL SURDEN

PAUL SURDEN Notice
SURDEN
PAUL
on June 22, 2019. Beloved husband of Nancy (nee Huey); Loving father of Gregg Surden, Leslie Surden, John (Jean) Challenger, Sharon (Glen) Miller and Kerrie Challenger; Dear brother of Dorothy (Stephen) Dissin; Devoted grandfather of Sean, Nick, Roman, Melinda, Johnny, Colin and Sawyer. Also durvived by 3 great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services, Wednesday, 1 PM precisely at GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL-SACKS SUBURBAN NORTH, 310 Second St Pike, Southampton, PA. Int. Roosevelt Mem. Park. Shiva will be observed at the home of Leslie Surden. Contributions in his memory may be made to Temple Menorah Keneseth Chai, 4301 Tyson Ave., Phila., PA 19135.

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on June 24, 2019
