Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for PAUL DAYTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PAUL V. DAYTON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PAUL V. DAYTON Notice
DAYTON
PAUL V.


Formerly of East Norriton Pennsylvania and Pittsfield Massachusetts, died peacefully at his home in Chapel Hill NC, on September 28, 2019 at the age of 74.
Paul is survived by his wife Alexis of 50 years, known as Lex, son Paul A. (Sheila), sisters Deanne Callor (John) and Joanne Dayton, grandchildren Alex and Emma, and several cousins, nephews and nieces and many dear friends.
The family will have a remembrance at a later date. Should friends desire, memorials in Paul's name can be made as a Tribute Donation to the Parkinsons Foundation (https://www.parkinson.org/;) or as a Memorial Gift to Northeastern University Crew Team https://giving.northeastern.edu, please select the Ernie Arlett Men's Rowing Endowed Fund. Ernie was Paul's coach at NU).
The Dayton family is under the care of Walker's Funeral Home of Chapel Hill. Please visit

www.walkersfuneralservice.com

Published on Philly.com on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PAUL's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.