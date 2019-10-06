|
|
DAYTON
PAUL V.
Formerly of East Norriton Pennsylvania and Pittsfield Massachusetts, died peacefully at his home in Chapel Hill NC, on September 28, 2019 at the age of 74.
Paul is survived by his wife Alexis of 50 years, known as Lex, son Paul A. (Sheila), sisters Deanne Callor (John) and Joanne Dayton, grandchildren Alex and Emma, and several cousins, nephews and nieces and many dear friends.
The family will have a remembrance at a later date. Should friends desire, memorials in Paul's name can be made as a Tribute Donation to the Parkinsons Foundation (https://www.parkinson.org/;) or as a Memorial Gift to Northeastern University Crew Team https://giving.northeastern.edu, please select the Ernie Arlett Men's Rowing Endowed Fund. Ernie was Paul's coach at NU).
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 6, 2019