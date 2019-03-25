|
|
VOYNOW
PAUL
On March 24, 2019. Wife of the late Constance. Father of Gregory (Donna Cosgrove) Voynow, Esther Voynow, David (Sandi) Voynow. Grandfather of Alex, James and Kate. Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Services, Wednesday 10 A.M. precisely Roosevelt memorial Park. Shiva will be observed at his late residence. Contributions in his memory may be made to The Southern Poverty Law Center, 400 Washington Ave., Montgomery, AL 36104.
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 25, 2019