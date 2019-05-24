|
|
CHLADEK
PAULINE C.
Suddenly May 19, 2019. Daughter of the late Joseph and Jennie. Loving sister of Thomas (Genevieve) and the late Eleanor Cwenar (the late Raymond), Theresa Koch (Howard), Joseph Chladek (Patricia), and Edward. Survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Relatives, friends, and employees of the City of Philadelphia are invited to her Viewing Tuesday, 9:30 A.M., St. Bartholomew Church, 5560 Harbison Ave., Phila. PA, followed by her Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Int. Holy Cross Cem. Contributions can be made in her memory , 150 Monument Road, #100, Bala Cynwyd PA 19004 or , 1617 JFK Blvd., #700, Phila. PA 19103.
www.burnsfuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on May 24, 2019