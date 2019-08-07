Home

POWERED BY

Services
Frank C Videon Funeral Home
Sproul & Lawrence Rds
Broomall, PA 19008
(610) 356-8080
Resources
More Obituaries for PAULINE FULLERTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PAULINE FLEMING FULLERTON


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PAULINE FLEMING FULLERTON Notice
FULLERTON
PAULINE FLEMING


Passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Saturday, August 4, 2019 at the age of 93. Born in Amesville, OH, to Theodore Jr. and Mary Brown Fleming in 1925. Attend-ed Ohio University with a focus on accounting. She met her future husband Robert D. Fullerton there.
After leaving the workforce, she was a wonderful home-maker, creating a beautiful, loving environment in Troy, MI, Cincinnati, OH, Columbus, OH, Bay Village, OH and Newtown Square, PA.
She was an avid gardener, enjoyed sewing, cross stitching and stock trading. Her husband Robert preceded her in death in 2014. She is survived by her daughter, Rebecca Fullerton (Bill) Cameron of Basking Ridge, NJ and son, Robert (Clare) Fullerton of Newtown Square, PA, as well as 3 grandchildren, Bryan Cameron (Morristown, NJ), R. Kyle Fullerton (Matthews, NC) and Brendan Cameron (Alexandria, VA). She is also survived by her nephew, Daniel (Marcy) Fleming of Burke, VA.
Private Interment will be in Federal Valley Cemetery in Amesville, OH. Donations to Abramson Hospice, 1425 Horsham Road, #2, North Wales, PA, would be meaningful.


logo

Published on Philly.com on Aug. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PAULINE's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Frank C Videon Funeral Home
Download Now