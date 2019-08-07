|
|
FULLERTON
PAULINE FLEMING
Passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Saturday, August 4, 2019 at the age of 93. Born in Amesville, OH, to Theodore Jr. and Mary Brown Fleming in 1925. Attend-ed Ohio University with a focus on accounting. She met her future husband Robert D. Fullerton there.
After leaving the workforce, she was a wonderful home-maker, creating a beautiful, loving environment in Troy, MI, Cincinnati, OH, Columbus, OH, Bay Village, OH and Newtown Square, PA.
She was an avid gardener, enjoyed sewing, cross stitching and stock trading. Her husband Robert preceded her in death in 2014. She is survived by her daughter, Rebecca Fullerton (Bill) Cameron of Basking Ridge, NJ and son, Robert (Clare) Fullerton of Newtown Square, PA, as well as 3 grandchildren, Bryan Cameron (Morristown, NJ), R. Kyle Fullerton (Matthews, NC) and Brendan Cameron (Alexandria, VA). She is also survived by her nephew, Daniel (Marcy) Fleming of Burke, VA.
Private Interment will be in Federal Valley Cemetery in Amesville, OH. Donations to Abramson Hospice, 1425 Horsham Road, #2, North Wales, PA, would be meaningful.
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 7, 2019