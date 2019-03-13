|
|
SR. PAULINE MARY McSHAIN, S.H.C.J.
FORMERLY MOTHER JOHN MARY
On March 8, 2019. Sister was 90 years old. Beloved daughter of the late John and Mary J. McShain (nee Horstmann). Sister is survived by several cousins. Religious, relatives and friends are invited to her viewing Saturday 9:45-11:00 A.M. at St. Thomas of Villanova Church, 1229 E. Lancaster Avenue, Rosemont, PA and to her Funeral Mass at 11:00 A.M. Interment Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Sister's memory to the Society of the Holy Child Jesus, 1341 Montgomery Avenue, Rosemont, PA 19010 would be appreciated. Arrangements THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 366 W. Lancaster Ave., Wayne, PA (610) 989-9600.
Online condolences
www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 13, 2019