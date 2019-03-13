Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donohue Funeral Home
366 W Lancaster Ave
Wayne, PA 19087
610-989-9600
Resources
More Obituaries for PAULINE McSHAIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SR. PAULINE MARY (FORMERLY MOTHER JOHN MARY) McSHAIN S.H.C.J.

Notice Condolences Flowers

SR. PAULINE MARY (FORMERLY MOTHER JOHN MARY) McSHAIN S.H.C.J. Notice
SR. PAULINE MARY McSHAIN, S.H.C.J.
FORMERLY MOTHER JOHN MARY
On March 8, 2019. Sister was 90 years old. Beloved daughter of the late John and Mary J. McShain (nee Horstmann). Sister is survived by several cousins. Religious, relatives and friends are invited to her viewing Saturday 9:45-11:00 A.M. at St. Thomas of Villanova Church, 1229 E. Lancaster Avenue, Rosemont, PA and to her Funeral Mass at 11:00 A.M. Interment Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Sister's memory to the Society of the Holy Child Jesus, 1341 Montgomery Avenue, Rosemont, PA 19010 would be appreciated. Arrangements THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 366 W. Lancaster Ave., Wayne, PA (610) 989-9600.

Online condolences
www.donohuefuneralhome.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Donohue Funeral Home
Download Now