WOLODZKO
PAULINE MARY (nee Wilson)
90, formerly of Philadelphia, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Ware Presbyterian Home in Oxford. She was the beloved wife of the late Jan Wolodzko, who passed away in 2007. Devoted mother of: John (Maryrose), Patrick (Patricia), Elizabeth Holmes (Martyn), Kristine Buck (Edward) and Victoria. Also survived by 6 grandchildren and 5 great-children. A Memorial service will be held at 11:00 A.M., Friday, November 15, 2019 at THE JAMES J. TERRY FUNERAL HOME, 736 E. Lancaster Avenue, Downingtown. Family and friends will be received from 9:45 to 10:45 A.M. Interment will be private with the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Willow Tree Hospice, 616 East Cypress Street, Kennett Square, PA 19348.
Published on Philly.com on Nov. 11, 2019