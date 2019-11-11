Home

James J. Terry Funeral Home
736 E Lancaster Ave
Downingtown, PA 19335
(610) 269-6567
PAULINE MARY (Wilson) WOLODZKO

PAULINE MARY (Wilson) WOLODZKO Notice
90, formerly of Philadelphia, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Ware Presbyterian Home in Oxford. She was the beloved wife of the late Jan Wolodzko, who passed away in 2007. Devoted mother of: John (Maryrose), Patrick (Patricia), Elizabeth Holmes (Martyn), Kristine Buck (Edward) and Victoria. Also survived by 6 grandchildren and 5 great-children. A Memorial service will be held at 11:00 A.M., Friday, November 15, 2019 at THE JAMES J. TERRY FUNERAL HOME, 736 E. Lancaster Avenue, Downingtown. Family and friends will be received from 9:45 to 10:45 A.M. Interment will be private with the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Willow Tree Hospice, 616 East Cypress Street, Kennett Square, PA 19348.

To send online condolences, visit
www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com.

Published on Philly.com on Nov. 11, 2019
