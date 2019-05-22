Home

White-Luttrell Funeral Homes Ltd
311 N. Swarthmore Ave
Ridley Park, PA 19078
(610) 532-9606
Calling hours
Friday, May 24, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, May 24, 2019
12:00 PM
PAULINE (Betzala) PELLAK

PAULINE (Betzala) PELLAK Notice
PELLAK
PAULINE (nee Betzala)
On May 19, 2019, of Springfield, PA. Wife of the late Andrew Pellak, mother of Barbara Byers (Dal), Dennis Pellak, Andrew Pellak (Pat), Eleanor Jones (Ken) and Kenneth Pellak (Betsy), sister of Jean and the late Eleanor, Michael, Mary, Joseph, John, Ann and Helen. Funeral Service 12 Noon Friday, May 24th at WHITE-LUTTRELL FUNERAL HOME, 311 N. Swarthmore Ave., Ridley Park PA where relatives and friends may call after 11 A.M. Burial SS. Peter and Paul Cem. Memorial gifts to Holy Ghost Byzantine Catholic Church, 2310 S. 24th St., Phila., PA 19145.

www.whiteluttrell.com

Published on Philly.com on May 22, 2019
