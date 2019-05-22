|
|
PELLAK
PAULINE (nee Betzala)
On May 19, 2019, of Springfield, PA. Wife of the late Andrew Pellak, mother of Barbara Byers (Dal), Dennis Pellak, Andrew Pellak (Pat), Eleanor Jones (Ken) and Kenneth Pellak (Betsy), sister of Jean and the late Eleanor, Michael, Mary, Joseph, John, Ann and Helen. Funeral Service 12 Noon Friday, May 24th at WHITE-LUTTRELL FUNERAL HOME, 311 N. Swarthmore Ave., Ridley Park PA where relatives and friends may call after 11 A.M. Burial SS. Peter and Paul Cem. Memorial gifts to Holy Ghost Byzantine Catholic Church, 2310 S. 24th St., Phila., PA 19145.
www.whiteluttrell.com
Published on Philly.com on May 22, 2019