SONCINI
PEARL DiFIDELTO
(nee Mattucci)
Passed on May 9, 2019. Devoted wife of the late Michael DiFidelto and Robert Soncini. Loving mother of Michelle (Frank) Dickerman. Grand-mother of Nicole (Christopher) Zappile and Natalie Dickerman. Great-grandmother of Gabriel and Christopher. Sister of Dolores DePaul, Barbara Termini, and the late Rosemarie Rago and the late Dr. Louis Mattucci. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Viewing Monday, 9 A.M., at Stella Maris Church, 10th and Bigler Sts. Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Int. Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill, NJ.
Published on Philly.com on May 12, 2019