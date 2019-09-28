Home

Joseph Levine & Son, Inc.
On September 25, 2019. Wife of the late Max Mayer; mother of Steven (Miriam) Mayer, Larry (Marcy) Mayer, and Kenneth (the late Rochelle) Mayer; grandmother of Jeffrey, Karen, Jessica (Marcus), and Carly; great-grandmother of Zachary and Jaden. Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Services Sunday, 11 A.M., at Haym Salomon Memorial Park, Frazer PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to a .

www.levinefuneral.com

Published on Philly.com on Sept. 28, 2019
