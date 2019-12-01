|
SELLMAN
PEARL SUGAR
Age 101, passed away on Nov. 28, 2019. She was preceded by her loving companion of 40 years Harry Waber and ex-husband Alfred Sellman. She is survived by her devoted son Jeffrey (Savannah) Sellman and daughter Jill (the late Stephen) Rosenfield, beloved grandson Michael (Ashley) Rosenfield and cherished great granddaughter Emma. She is also survived by the extended family of Beth (Jeff Orloff) Waber Love. Many thanks to her angels Shirley Lisk and Maxine Deas and devoted friend Sheryl Eisenhardt. Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Services Monday 2 P.M. at Har Jehuda Cem. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to The Philadelphia Ronald McDonald House or Golden Cradle Adoption Agency. Shiva will be observed Monday following the Services and Tuesday evening only at the residence of Jill Rosenfield.
