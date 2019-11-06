|
GOINGS
PEGGY (nee Richardson)
was born in Yakima, Washington on July 18, 1924 and died on November 2, 2019. Her father met fellow Hoosier and Army Air Corps B-17 bombardier in training, James (Jim) Goings, and introduced the two. Peggy settled in Philadelphia with James (1919-2015) while he completed his education at the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts. A lifetime Philadelphia area resident, Peggy worked in and retired from the Bryn Mawr College Alumnae office. She was an active member of her Presbyterian Church and awarded exhibitor of The Philadelphia Flower Show.
Peggy Goings is survived by her brother Bud Richardson, sons Douglas (Susie) and Craig (Ann) and five grandchildren: Greer, Tadd, Stan, Thomas, and Christopher.
Service and Interment will be held on Nov. 12th, 11:00 A.M. at the Collenbrook United Church, 5290 Township Line Road, Drexel Hill, PA 19026. Contri-butions may be made to Collenbrook Church or Associates Holiday Fund c/o UMC Collingswood, 460 Haddon Ave., Collingswood, NJ 08108.
Published on Philly.com on Nov. 6, 2019