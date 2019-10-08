|
|
NEHER
PEGGY JEAN
Lansdale, PA, age 91. Wife, Mother, Grandmother. Born Philadelphia PA, Graduated Dobbins High School.
May 3, 1928 - September 28, 2019
She was pre-deceased by mother, Margaret Delone Britz; father, John Britz; husband, George Neher; husband, Thomas Dougherty; brother, Albert Britz; sons, Johnny Dougherty and Tommy Dougherty.
She is survived by her brother, Frederick Britz (Monica), sister-in-law, Dorothy Britz Comroe; sons, Michael J. Dougherty (Deidra), Richard Neher (Monica fiancée), Jack Neher, and George Neher; daughters, Phyllis Wilson-Coady (George), and Peggy Kapral (John); grand-children: Kevin Wilson, Jesse Wilson, Heather Lee, Megan Kapral, Shannon Boehmer, Devon Vargason, Kyle Dougherty, Jay Dougherty, Michael T. Dougherty, Melissa Dougherty Nichols, Travis Kehler, Joan Fong, Jackie Neher, AJ Neher, and 20 great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends may attend her Memorial Service 10 A.M. to 12 Noon, on Wednesday, October 9, at THE LAMB FUNERAL HOME (at Forest Hills), 101 Byberry Road, Huntingdon Valley PA 19006. Private Interment will be 10 A.M., on Thursday, October 10, at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, 3301 W. Cheltenham Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19150. Those who also wish to attend are welcome. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 8, 2019