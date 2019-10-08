Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lamb Funeral Home, Inc.
101 Byberry Road
Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006
(215) 357-1260
Memorial service
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Lamb Funeral Home, Inc.
101 Byberry Road
Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for PEGGY NEHER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PEGGY JEAN NEHER


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PEGGY JEAN NEHER Notice
NEHER
PEGGY JEAN


May 3, 1928 - September 28, 2019

Lansdale, PA, age 91. Wife, Mother, Grandmother. Born Philadelphia PA, Graduated Dobbins High School.
She was pre-deceased by mother, Margaret Delone Britz; father, John Britz; husband, George Neher; husband, Thomas Dougherty; brother, Albert Britz; sons, Johnny Dougherty and Tommy Dougherty.
She is survived by her brother, Frederick Britz (Monica), sister-in-law, Dorothy Britz Comroe; sons, Michael J. Dougherty (Deidra), Richard Neher (Monica fiancée), Jack Neher, and George Neher; daughters, Phyllis Wilson-Coady (George), and Peggy Kapral (John); grand-children: Kevin Wilson, Jesse Wilson, Heather Lee, Megan Kapral, Shannon Boehmer, Devon Vargason, Kyle Dougherty, Jay Dougherty, Michael T. Dougherty, Melissa Dougherty Nichols, Travis Kehler, Joan Fong, Jackie Neher, AJ Neher, and 20 great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends may attend her Memorial Service 10 A.M. to 12 Noon, on Wednesday, October 9, at THE LAMB FUNERAL HOME (at Forest Hills), 101 Byberry Road, Huntingdon Valley PA 19006. Private Interment will be 10 A.M., on Thursday, October 10, at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, 3301 W. Cheltenham Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19150. Those who also wish to attend are welcome. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .

www.dignitymemorial.com

Published on Philly.com on Oct. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PEGGY's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now