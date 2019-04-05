|
PAPPAS
PENELOPE P. "PENNY"
(nee Deftos)
April 2, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Alexander C. Loving mother of Linda (Richard) Valenzano, Philip Pappas and Paige (Alex) Bednarsky. Godmother of Carol Fackler and Christie Corado, grand-mother to the late Alexis-Paige. Step grandmother of Jennifer (Tom) Kane Maloney and the late Justin Kane Valenzano, step great grandmother of Robert, Joseph and Jared. Survived by sister- in-law Keon Knopp, Virginia Cinousis and brother-in-law John Juris; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Viewing Sunday Eve. 6 P.M. THE EDWARD J. PETNER FUNERAL HOME (Family Owned and Operated), 6421 Frankford Ave. at Levick St. and Monday morning 10 A.M. Annunciation/Evangel-ismos Greek Orthodox Church, 7921 Old York Rd., Elkins Park, PA 19027. Christian Burial Rite 11 A.M. Int. Lawnview Cem.
www.petnerfuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 5, 2019