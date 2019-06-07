DELEON

PENNY

June 5, 2019. Loving mother of Jeffrey DeLeon (Deborah) and Kenneth DeLeon (Suzana). Devoted daughter of Leon and Bette Paul. Dear sister of Ellen Furman. She was a kind, gentle, and generous woman. She over-came several battles of lung cancer, a true woman of courage. She spoke fluent French and Spanish. She enjoyed traveling around the world. During her time as a school guidance counselor, she chaperoned several trips to Europe. She was an amazing cook, had a passion for collecting antiques, enjoyed reading, doing cross-word puzzles, and watching Jeopardy and old classic movies. She donated money to numer-ous causes that she believed in. She will be missed by the many people she touched in her life.

Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Services Monday, 1 P.M., at Shalom Memorial Park, Huntingdon Valley, PA. Immediately following Services, Shiva will be observed at the home Jeffrey DeLeon and Deborah Christopher. Contribu-tions in her memory may be made to the Abramson Center for Jewish Life. www.goldsteinsfuneral.com





