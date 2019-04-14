|
|
BROTHMAN
DR. PETER
On April 13, 2019. Husband of Selma (nee Jacobson) of Bala Cynwyd. Father of Lisa, Andrea and Natalie. Father-in-law of Drew Misher, Michael Frezel and Abe Marciano. Brother of David Brothman (Dina) and Michael Brothman. Grand-father of Lilly, Sam, Gabriel, Jacob, Jonah, Max, Tess and Winnie. Relatives and friends are invited to Services Monday 12 noon Har Zion Temple, 1500 Hagysford Rd., Penn Valley. Int. West Laurel Hill Cem. The family will return to the late residence. Contributions in his memory may be made to Abramson Cancer Center or United Hatzalah of Israel.
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 14, 2019