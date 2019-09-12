|
|
MELCHIORRE
PETER D., JR.
Of Paoli, PA., passed away on Monday, September 9, 2019. He was the quintessential husband and family man survived by his high school sweetheart and wife, Frances R. (nee DiPaolo), to whom he was married for 67 years, his three children: Peter D, III (Dale), Patricia and David (Lee), his ten grand-children: Cheryl (Ted), Peter IV (Katie), Sarah, William, Amanda (Nathan), Kelsey, Nate, Jack, Teddy and Paige and his seven great-grand-children: Jordan, Reagan, Michael (Henry), Charles (Hugh), Mia, Noah and Caleb. Relatives and friends may call on Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 9:00 A.M. to 10:45 A.M. at St. Norbert Church, 50 Leopard Road, Paoli, PA 19301. A Catholic Mass will be held at 11:00 A.M. Interment to follow at Philadelphia Memorial Park, 124 Phoenixville Pike, Frazer, PA 19355. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Pete's honor to: Chester County Special Olympics, 350 Eagleview Blvd., Suite 160, Exton, PA 19341 (610-590-5370) or to the , 7272 Greenville Avenue, Dallas, TX 75231 (1-800-AHA-USA-1)
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 12, 2019