Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for PETER MELCHIORRE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PETER D. MELCHIORRE Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PETER D. MELCHIORRE Jr. Notice
MELCHIORRE
PETER D., JR.


Of Paoli, PA., passed away on Monday, September 9, 2019. He was the quintessential husband and family man survived by his high school sweetheart and wife, Frances R. (nee DiPaolo), to whom he was married for 67 years, his three children: Peter D, III (Dale), Patricia and David (Lee), his ten grand-children: Cheryl (Ted), Peter IV (Katie), Sarah, William, Amanda (Nathan), Kelsey, Nate, Jack, Teddy and Paige and his seven great-grand-children: Jordan, Reagan, Michael (Henry), Charles (Hugh), Mia, Noah and Caleb. Relatives and friends may call on Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 9:00 A.M. to 10:45 A.M. at St. Norbert Church, 50 Leopard Road, Paoli, PA 19301. A Catholic Mass will be held at 11:00 A.M. Interment to follow at Philadelphia Memorial Park, 124 Phoenixville Pike, Frazer, PA 19355. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Pete's honor to: Chester County Special Olympics, 350 Eagleview Blvd., Suite 160, Exton, PA 19341 (610-590-5370) or to the , 7272 Greenville Avenue, Dallas, TX 75231 (1-800-AHA-USA-1)
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PETER's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.