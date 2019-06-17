Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
More Obituaries for PETER, DAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PETER, DAY Jr.

PETER, DAY Jr. Notice
DAY
PETER, JR.
June 5, 2019, age 71. Beloved husband of Ellen (nee Loftus). Devoted father of Peter William Day and Lindsay Taggart. Brother of Paul and Howard Day. Pete was a proud U.S. Army Veteran who served in Vietnam. He had a love for the game of squash and played for over 50 yrs. A Graveside Service will be held Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 11:30 A.M. at Holy Sepulchre Cem. Relatives and friends are invited to his Memorial Service Saturday June 22, 2019 at 3 P.M., Germantown Cricket Club, 411 W. Manheim St., Phila., PA 19144. In lieu of flowers, donations in his honor may be made to www.squashsmarts.org. or to the Edgemere Club, 120 Edge-mere Rd., Dingsman Ferry, PA 18328. KOLLER FUNERAL HOME

Share condolences at
www.kollerfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on June 17, 2019
