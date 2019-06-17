|
June 5, 2019, age 71. Beloved husband of Ellen (nee Loftus). Devoted father of Peter William Day and Lindsay Taggart. Brother of Paul and Howard Day. Pete was a proud U.S. Army Veteran who served in Vietnam. He had a love for the game of squash and played for over 50 yrs. A Graveside Service will be held Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 11:30 A.M. at Holy Sepulchre Cem. Relatives and friends are invited to his Memorial Service Saturday June 22, 2019 at 3 P.M., Germantown Cricket Club, 411 W. Manheim St., Phila., PA 19144. In lieu of flowers, donations in his honor may be made to www.squashsmarts.org. or to the Edgemere Club, 120 Edge-mere Rd., Dingsman Ferry, PA 18328. KOLLER FUNERAL HOME
Published on Philly.com on June 17, 2019